Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Peter Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter W. Freeman


1947 - 2020
Peter W. Freeman Obituary
Peter W. Freeman, 72, of Florida and formerly of Southington passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the HCC at New Britain General. He was the husband of Janice (Polka) Freeman. Born October 20, 1947 in Quincy, MA, he was the son of the late Warren and Jean (Seymour) Freeman. Peter was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam Conflict. He retired from the Hartford Insurance Co., and Response Insurance Company. Peter touched many lives through his volunteer work. For years he labored tirelessly at the Calendar House of Southington, at least 20 hours a week and often many more. In his capacity as Director of the Computer Learning Center he first taught and then supervised several programs for seniors, recruiting and coordinating with over 30 volunteers to teach classes in Windows and Apple computer use, iPads and other technology. He was an innovator in writing curricula to make technology accessible to seniors, providing courses in digital photography and his "Many Faces of Google" classes. Peter also worked with RSVP, giving rides to people who needed transportation to medical appointments out of town. Peter was much missed when he and Janice moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida but he quickly offered his expertise to his new community, teaching classes about iPad and digital photography at the public library. At PGA Village, Peter's classes were so popular that his students insisted on his organizing a photography club which enjoyed many scenic field trips throughout Florida. He excelled in filming wildlife and tropical flowers and has brought much beauty into countless lives. In addition to his loving wife he leaves his children, Catherine Freeman of Brooklyn, NY and Scott Freeman of MA; and his bonus children Kristen Freeman of Plantsville, Peter Hagstrom and his wife Connie of Middletown, and his adored grandchildren Maddie Chasse and Robert Chasse of Plantsville, Hailey Freeman of MA. Peter also leaves three brothers, James Freeman of ME, Donald Freeman of MA and David Freeman of FL and his extended family, nephews Jeremy and Joshua Freeman, nieces Claire and Hope Freeman and sisters-in-law Leslie and Paula Freeman, Mary Potter and Kathryn Mackel. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Calling hours will be prior to the service starting at 1 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bread for Life, P.O. Box 925, Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 3, 2020
