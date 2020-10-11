1/1
Philip Accardi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip Accardi, 81, of Simsbury, beloved husband of Susan (Gifford) Accardi, passed away October 8, 2020. Born in Hackensack, NJ, the only child of Dagmar "Sis" and Philip Accardi. He was raised in Montvale, NJ and received his education in electrical engineering from Lafayette and Manhattan Colleges and RCA Institute's T3 Program in NYC. At age 11, he became an avid amateur radio operator with the eventual call sign AJ1N and loved Morse Code with a passion. He had been employed by David Sarnoff Research Labs, NJ, RCA in FL, and finally General Dynamics where he climbed 200-foot microwave relay towers in the Florida Everglades. He moved to Simsbury 40 years ago where he raised his family and taught at the Ward College at the University of Hartford and worked at United Technologies, the American Radio Relay League, and Comark Industries. He enjoyed retirement, reading, playing piano, and taking care of his cats. He kept the house running smoothly, cooking and doing repairs and supporting his wife Susan of 58 years. Besides his beloved wife he leaves two sons, Kyle and his wife Kristen of Banks, OR and Kenneth and his wife Shawn Casey of Portland, OR; his granddaughter Cassidy; his loving sister-in-law Linda VanOrden and her husband Ralph; his nieces Amy and her husband John Snyder and their sons Kai, Anthony, and Bennett, and Ellen and Tom Dignazio and children Olivia and Eli; and several cousins. His family will receive friends Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 10-11 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. To view the services on line please use the following link : https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/34605063 Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Juvenile Arthritis Association, 35 Cold Spring Rd. Suite 412, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or any Animal Rescue Group. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Community Funeral Homes
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
8606738610
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved