Philip Accardi, 81, of Simsbury, beloved husband of Susan (Gifford) Accardi, passed away October 8, 2020. Born in Hackensack, NJ, the only child of Dagmar "Sis" and Philip Accardi. He was raised in Montvale, NJ and received his education in electrical engineering from Lafayette and Manhattan Colleges and RCA Institute's T3 Program in NYC. At age 11, he became an avid amateur radio operator with the eventual call sign AJ1N and loved Morse Code with a passion. He had been employed by David Sarnoff Research Labs, NJ, RCA in FL, and finally General Dynamics where he climbed 200-foot microwave relay towers in the Florida Everglades. He moved to Simsbury 40 years ago where he raised his family and taught at the Ward College at the University of Hartford and worked at United Technologies, the American Radio Relay League, and Comark Industries. He enjoyed retirement, reading, playing piano, and taking care of his cats. He kept the house running smoothly, cooking and doing repairs and supporting his wife Susan of 58 years. Besides his beloved wife he leaves two sons, Kyle and his wife Kristen of Banks, OR and Kenneth and his wife Shawn Casey of Portland, OR; his granddaughter Cassidy; his loving sister-in-law Linda VanOrden and her husband Ralph; his nieces Amy and her husband John Snyder and their sons Kai, Anthony, and Bennett, and Ellen and Tom Dignazio and children Olivia and Eli; and several cousins. His family will receive friends Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 10-11 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. To view the services on line please use the following link : https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/34605063
Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Juvenile Arthritis Association, 35 Cold Spring Rd. Suite 412, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or any Animal Rescue Group. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com