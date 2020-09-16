1/1
Philip Anthony Puzzo, 74, passed away on September 8, 2020 in California. Phil was the son of the late Helen (Delaney) Puzzo and Sebastian Paul Puzzo. He was a graduate of Hartford Public High School and the University of Connecticut. His love of literature and ideas led him into a career as a librarian. After receiving a Masters degree in Library Science from the University of Hawaii he moved to California. He worked over the years as a librarian at Community Colleges, business corporations and as a consultant. Phil is survived by his sisters, Paula Quigley and her husband John of Niantic, CT and Norma Marcellino of Eastham MA. He also leaves his nephews, James Quigley, Kevin Quigley, Michael Quigley, David Marcellino and his neice and goddaughter Sara Marcellino. He will also be remembered by his cousins and friends as a lover of family, jazz, the beautiful Pacific Ocean and his special place in Leucadia. A special thanks to the staff at Pacifica House Hospice in Carlsbad for their care and compassion. The El Camino Memorial in Encinitas is in charge of arrangements. For the online guestbook please visit www.encinitaschapel.com Donations in Phil's memory may be made to the Eastham Public Library, 190 Samoset Road, Eastham MA 02642. A celebration of Phil's life will be held in Connecticut at a later date.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 16, 2020.
