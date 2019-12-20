Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Philip Edward Larkin, 82, of South Windsor, passed away peacefully surrounded by his sons on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Born in Hartford, he was the son of Philip Joseph Larkin and Edna (Murphy) Larkin. Phil was raised in West Hartford, where he was a graduate of William Hall High School, class of 1955. He went on to attend Providence College, graduating with a degree in Business Administration. Upon graduation, Philip enlisted in the United States Army, proudly serving his country. Following his time in the military, Philip began a career in insurance that spanned over 40 years. Philip was an avid golfer and cyclist, and enjoyed spending summers at his family's cottage in Misquamicut, Rhode Island. He was especially fond of this cottage that he helped his father build 71 years ago. Philip was a steadfast supporter of the Providence College basketball team and enjoyed a healthy rivalry with his UConn basketball-loving sons. He is survived by his two sons, Ryan C. Larkin of Arlington, VA and Scott P. Larkin of Lynnwood, WA; his sister, Mary Jane (Larkin) O'Brien of East Hartford; his nephews, Ted O'Brien, Luke O'Brien, John O'Brien, and James O'Brien; several grandnieces and nephews, and cousins. His family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1pm-4pm at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor, CT 06095. In lieu of flowers, donations in Philip's memory may be made to The Melanoma Foundation https://melanoma.org/how-to-help/give. For condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 20, 2019
