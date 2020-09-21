Westfield- Philip G. Bellinghausen passed peacefully, surrounded by his family on September 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Phil was born on December 10, 1957 in Hartford, CT. Philip attended Pulaski High School, then moved to Massachusetts to start his own business called Red Oak Construction. Eventually Philip concentrated on paving driveways throughout Massachusetts. His greatest love was boating off Block Island and was also an avid Minnesota Viking's fan. He leaves behind his partner of seventeen years Karen Carmel, his mother Anne Bellinghausen, sisters Jean Sunderland, Carol Forgione and Jane Tassistro, his brother Carl Bellinghausen, also his children Amber Vega and Ryan Bellinghausen Elizabeth Toce Bowler and many grandchildren. He was a beloved son, brother, father and grandfather. He will be sorely missed, his love of life and energetic smile will be in our hearts forever. Calling hours will be held on October 1, 2020 at the Firtion-Adams Funeral Service, 76 Broad Street, Westfield from 4-7 pm. firtionadams.com