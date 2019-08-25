Home

Philip Hoffman


1960 - 2019
Philip Hoffman Obituary
Phillip Hoffman passed away Sunday, July 14, at his home in Fairbanks, AK. Phil was born in Sellersville, PA in 1960, and graduated from Conner High School, West Hartford, CT, in 1978. He was a graduate of the University of Alaska in Fairbanks with a degree in Civil Engineering. Phil became a Professional Engineer in his graduate studies and worked on projects in Sweden, Russia and on the North Slope of Alaska. Phil worked for the Alyeska Pipeline Services Co. and also was a member of the Chena-Goldstream Fire Dept. Phil is predeceased by his father, Alton, and a brother, Randall. Phil is survived by his mother, Marian, of Wilmington, NC; a sister, Judith, of Wilmington, NC, and brothers Dennis, of Tucson, AZ; Thomas, of Huntington, IN; and Lee, of Vernon, CT. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 25, 2019
