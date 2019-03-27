Philip John Kolakowski, 70, of Clinton CT, son of the late Ludwig and Sophie Kolakowski, died unexpectedly Saturday morning March 23, 2019. Philip was born in Hartford, attended Eleanor B. Kennelly Elementary, South Catholic High School and the Culinary Institute of America in New Haven. He raised his children in Granby where he enjoyed landscaping, farming and fishing. He moved to Clinton, CT his last 20 years, where he loved his motorcycles, antique cars and being close to the water frequenting the places that he loved. For a majority of his career he was employed by The Metropolitan District (MDC) and NAES, retiring in 2016. He will be remembered most for his devotion to his family and friends and his love of sharing his culinary creations. He survived by his two daughters and son-in-law, Courtney Kolakowski of Groton, and Jennifer and Daniel Smith of Garner, NC; and two beloved granddaughters, Olivia Kolakowski and McKenna Smith. In addition, he leaves behind his two siblings and sister-in-law, Donna Kolakowski Baron of Danbury, and Steven and Lori Kolakowski of Rocky Hill. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 28th from 4-7 pm., at the Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave, West Hartford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, March 29th at 10 a.m., at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, Hartford followed by the burial in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Information and online condolences may be made at: www.sheehanhilbornbreen.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary