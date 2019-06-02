Hartford Courant Obituaries
Philip Lincoln Haynes

Philip Lincoln Haynes Obituary
Philip Lincoln Haynes of Granby, husband of the late Janet (Parker) Haynes, passed away peacefully at home on May 27, 2019. Phil was born on April 11, 1936 in Springfield, Massachusetts, a son of Frances (Blomfield) Haynes and Walter Lincoln Haynes. He studied aircraft maintenance at the Wentworth Institute and served as a mechanic in the United States Air Force. He earned a Bachelor's Degree at Western New England College and made his career at Hamilton Standard as a Systems Engineer. Phil and Janet were married for 45 years, and together they raised three children in Granby. He loved hiking in Greensboro, VT and at Noble View in Russell, MA. He had a passion for aircraft and automobiles and diligently restored both. His attitude was, "It's not what you have in life that matters, it's what you have that you built yourself." Phil enjoyed car meets with the American Austin Bantam Automobile Club, and proudly served as their president for a time. In addition to his dear wife, Phil was predeceased by his sister, Martha. He leaves his brother, James and sister-in-law, Ellen. He is survived by his beloved children, Katharine (husband Jeffrey) of Missouri, Andrew (wife Amy), and Cynthia (husband Scott) all of Connecticut. He leaves nine grandchildren: Daniel, Sarah, Hannah, and Leah, Julia and Alicia, Emma, Benjamin, and Joseph, and two great-grandchildren, Londyn and Greyson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Granby Ambulance Association, 1 Pegville Rd., Granby, CT 06035. His family will receive friends on Monday, June 3, 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby. Burial will be private in Hillcrest Park, Springfield, MA.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 2, 2019
