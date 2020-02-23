Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Philip Noonan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map

Philip Noonan Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Noonan Jr. Obituary
Philip Noonan, Jr., 51, of Higganum, died Thursday February 20, 2020 at Essex Meadows after a long illness. He was born in Waltham, MA, the son of Philip Noonan, Sr. and Paula (Duca) Noonan of Middlefield. Philip was a graduate in 1986 at Coginchaug High School and was most recently the Rental Sales Manager at Atlantic Star Trailers. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Aubrie, Louie and Sophia Noonan and their mother, Tara McCarthy, all of Higganum; brother, David Noonan of Middlefield; Jennifer Noonan of Cheshire; godmother, Deanna Burke of Falmouth, MA; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral services will be held Tuesday (Feb. 25th) at 11 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be in Middlefield Cemetery. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Connecticut, 126 Monroe Turnpike, Trumbull, CT 06611.To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -