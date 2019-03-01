Philip Ridgeway Shafer died peacefully in his home, with his wife by his side, on February 26, 2019 in East Granby, CT. He was 84. Phil was born on September 3, 1934, in San Benito, TX to his parents, Glen and Louise Shafer. In the late 1950's, Phil served in the USAR 97th Army Band in Fort Sill, OK and graduated from the North Texas State Teachers College in Denton, TX with a degree in music. After a brief stint teaching, Phil joined Aetna as a claim adjuster, leading to a long successful career in business. He married Nanette Lee Greenfeld in 1962. Together, they moved to Houston and later to East Granby, CT, where Nan worked as a special education teacher and Phil managed the Bond Claim department for Aetna, working on many high-profile cases. Phil retired from his position in 1997. Phil was an accomplished businessman, a lover of jazz, snappy-dresser, loving father/grandfather, and consummate gentleman. Together, he and Nan enjoyed exploring New England sights and restaurants. Phil is survived by his wife, Nan; his daughter and son-in-law Debbie and John Roberts of Bellevue, WA; his son and daughter-in-law, Chris Shafer and Sarah Baum of Cheshire, CT; his five grandchildren and his brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Nita of Brownsville, TX. He is preceded in death by his father, Glen and mother, Louise. Phil will be buried in a public ceremony on February 29, 2019. The funeral will take place Today, March 1, 2019 at 10 am, at Farmington Valley Jewish Congregation-Emek Shalom, 55 Bushy Hill Rd, Simsbury, CT. Burial will follow in the FVJC Memorial Park in Avon. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Phil's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Emek Shalom (fvjc.org) or the Movement Disorders Program at Yale Medicine (yalemedicine.org). To send online notes of condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.





