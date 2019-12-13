Home

Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
Philip W. Bittel


1932 - 2019
Philip W. Bittel Obituary
TORRINGTON – Philip W. Bittel, 87, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. He was the husband of Norma (Lord) Bittel. Phil was born May 19, 1932, in Bronx, N.Y., son of the late Philip and Margaret (Mahon) Bittel. A graduate of LaSalle Military Academy, and Trinity College in Hartford, he served his country as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. Upon his honorable discharge in 1955, among the awards and decorations were the National Defense Service Medal. He owned and operated P&M Bittel Inc. in Canton, printing diplomas for schools across the country until his retirement. Phil was an award-winning amateur radio operator K1DXA, who made connections with fellow hams around the globe. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, James Bittel and his wife Christine, of Goshen, Philip Bittel Jr. and his wife Lori, of New Hartford; as well as six grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Laura (Tarca) Bittel, and son David Bittel. Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Cook Funeral Home, 82 Litchfield St., Torrington. To send condolences to the Bittel family, please visit cookfuneralhomect.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 13, 2019
