Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
942 Hopmeadow St
Simsbury, CT
View Map
1952 - 2019
Phillip Joseph Plona Obituary
Phillip Joseph Plona, 67, of Simsbury, passed away at John Dempsey Hospital on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, surrounded by his family. Phillip was the beloved husband of Dorothy (Brooks) Plona for 40 years. He was born on June 6, 1952, a son of the late Kasmere Jacob and Lillian (Denalsky) Plona. Growing up in Simsbury, Phillip graduated Simsbury High School. For 25 years he served as the phone operator for the Farmington Library. Phillip lived a courageous life battling Cerebral Palsy, which he never affected his happy demeanor or his "Can Do" attitude. He lived life with a smile on his face and a heart full of love. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother & uncle, devoted to his family. In addition to his wife, Phillip leaves behind to cherish his memory his son Jacob and his wife Laura and their children Andrew and Annabel of Ellington, his sisters Christine Plona of Simsbury, CT; Mary Lobdell and brother-in-law James Lobdell, of Lanoka Harbor, NJ; niece Elizabeth Gunther, nephews Bryan Domian, Michael Lobdell, David Lobdell, their families, his aide and good friend, Anthony Owusu and many friends. Phillips is predeceased by his parents, his sister, Frances (Plona) Domian and brother-in-law, Ronald Domian. Donations can be made in Phillip's memory to: Camp Harkness Foundation, 301 Great Neck Road, Waterford, CT 06385. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, 2:00-5:00PM at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, November 11, at 10:00AM in St. Mary's Church, 942 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, CT. Burial will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Tariffville. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
