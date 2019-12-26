Home

Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home
37 Gardner Street
East Windsor, CT 06088
(860) 623-4292
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Phillip P. Lasher


1934 - 2019
Phillip P. Lasher, 85, of East Windsor, beloved husband of the late Eileen R. Lasher passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born June 1, 1934 in Amsterdam, NY, the son of the late Iva (Ellerson) and Phillip P. Rosa and Step father Veeder Lasher. He served in the U.S. Army, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 after 38 total years of service. Phil enjoyed being a bus monitor for children on Sundays at Faith Baptist for many years. He truly enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren with trips to the Connecticut Trolley Museum, McDonalds and weekly pizza parties. He is survived by his daughter, Terry and Gary St. Martin of East Windsor, grandchildren Carey (Becky) and Sheri St. Martin. His daughter Kandy and Mark Seely of New Brunswick Canada, grandchildren Bradford & (Lisa), Douglas & (Charity), Gregory & (Melanie) Seely, Alicia & (Curtis) Hitchcock. He had twenty one great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 10 AM to 12 Noon on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St. East Windsor, CT. A funeral service will follow at 12 Noon at the Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the or Shriners Hospital. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 26, 2019
