More Obituaries for Phillip Edwards
Phillip R. Edwards


1930 - 2019
Phillip R. Edwards, 89, of Glastonbury, beloved husband of Carole (Fore) Edwards, died Monday December 9, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born July 3, 1930 in New Enterprise, PA, son of the late J. Ralph and Anna (Coe) Edwards, he had lived in Glastonbury for the past 42 years. Prior to his retirement he was a Tool & Die Maker at Pratt Whitney Aircraft for 31 years. Phil had served in the US Army during World War II. ." Phil had a passion for gardening. His love for gardening was only surpassed by his love of family and helping people." Besides his wife he is survived by his daughter Susan Edwards of Warren, VT, 2 sisters, Charlotte Infantino of Carlisle, PA., Ellen Leighton of Manteca, CA, a grandson Jeffery Edwards of Green Cove, FL, 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son and grandson, Jeffery Edwards and Vance Edwards and 2 brothers and 2 sisters, Ralph Edwards, Jr., John A. Edwards, Ann Divens and Patricia Franklin. Funeral service will be held Monday Dec. 16 at 11am in the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. Burial with military honors will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Glastonbury. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Cardiac Rehab Unit at Hartford Hospital, c/o Fund Development Office, 80 Seymour St., PO Box 5037, Hartford, CT. 06102-5037. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 12, 2019
