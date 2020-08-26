1/1
Phillip Raoul Douville
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
Phillip Raoul Douville, 84, of Bloomfield, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Hartford. He was born June 24, 1936 in Hartford, son of the late Raymond A. and Julia (Steiner) Douville and had lived in Middletown for many years prior to moving to Bloomfield 9 years ago. He was a graduate of the University of Connecticut having received his Bachelors Degree in 1959 and his Ph.D. in 1969. Phillip was Professor of Chemistry at Central Connecticut State University where he taught from 1965 until retiring in 1992. In 1959 he joined the American Chemical Society and was their Faculty Advisor at CCSU from 1966 until retirement. He was also the Associate Secretary of ACS/CVS and served as Chairman of the Continuing Education Committee. He was a member of the New England Association of Chemistry Teachers, Sigma Pi Sigma (physics) and Sigma Xi. Phil was also a member of the Middletown Rifle and Revolver Club, the Connecticut Daylily Society and the Canal Society of New York State. Phillip enjoyed kayaking, gardening, antiquing, dining out, moving brownstone slabs, reading, science fiction and fantasy. He was fan of Star Trek, the NY Yankees and UCONN Women's Basketball. He is survived by his beloved partner of 10 years, Cheryl B. Fox; his daughters, Tina (Richard) Eaton, Suzanne and Gabrielle Douville; two granddaughters, Rachael Eaton and fiancé Corey Forrest and Sarah Eaton and partner Kevin Calvert; Cheryl's son, Jason Archer; dear friend, David Church and nephews Daniel (Robin) Whalen and Craig (Jen) Whalen. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Judith (Piliero) Douville and his sister, Lois Whalen. A service to celebrate his life will be held at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 28 th. Please RSVP at link below. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wintonbury Land Trust, P.O. Box 734, Bloomfield, CT 06002. Please visit Phil's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com to RSVP to the service or leave online tributes.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Vincent Funeral (SIMS)
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral (SIMS)
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
August 25, 2020
I am very sorry to hear the news. Phil was my beloved Godfather who supported my family and I through many milestones. He was my father's best friend and enjoyed the special title, Godfather, which meant so much to both he and I. Fun, smart, witty, and loving. I admired his sense of adventure. I will deeply miss him and will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers. Love, Laura Lee
Laura Lee Swope
Family
August 25, 2020
I am very saddened to hear about Phil. We considered Phil and his family as part of our family. He was a great roommate and friend of my husband, Dick at UConn and we continued their relationship after they graduated from UCONN. Phil was best man at our wedding and is godfather to our daughter, Laura Lee.
Dick and I are also godparents to Tina and Suzanne. I last communicated with Phil on his birthday in June.
He was always pleasant and warm and had a good sense of humor. My sympathy to Cheryl and his daughters and other family members. He will be missed and will be remembered in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless you all. Love, Jeanette
Jeanette Coburn
Family
