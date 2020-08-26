I am very saddened to hear about Phil. We considered Phil and his family as part of our family. He was a great roommate and friend of my husband, Dick at UConn and we continued their relationship after they graduated from UCONN. Phil was best man at our wedding and is godfather to our daughter, Laura Lee.

Dick and I are also godparents to Tina and Suzanne. I last communicated with Phil on his birthday in June.

He was always pleasant and warm and had a good sense of humor. My sympathy to Cheryl and his daughters and other family members. He will be missed and will be remembered in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless you all. Love, Jeanette

Jeanette Coburn

