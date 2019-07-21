Home

Phillip Sylvester


1936 - 2019
Dr. Phillip "Tom" Sylvester passed away on July 13 in Middlesex Hospital. He was the only child of Kimmel Sylvester and Margaret (Molyneaux) Sylvester, and was born on April 1, 1936, in Evanston, Illinois. Tom is survived by his wife Kathleen Sheehan Watanabe and three children: Steven Sylvester of Cheshire; Susan Ann Sylvester of Zamora, Spain; and Jonathan Watanabe of New Haven, as well as six grandchildren: Kelly Ann Sylvester of Boston; Kevin and Matthew Sylvester of Cheshire; Lukas and Zoe Sylvester de Hernandez of Zamora, Spain; and Pablo Hernandez de Anton of Zamora, Spain and Oslo, Norway. Tom's obituary can be viewed in full at the website of Luddy/Peterson Funeral Home and Crematorium.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 21, 2019
