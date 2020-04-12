|
Phillip Winston Colley (Phil) beloved husband of Verona Colley, succumbed to illness and passed away on March 27, 2020. Phillip was born in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica on June 16, 1957 to parents Stanley Colley (deceased) and Mavis Colley. He spent his early years in Roses Valley, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica. He later attended Cobbla Vocational School now Knox Community College where he developed his skills as a caterer. He worked in the catering field for a few years and then migrated to the United States. Phillip settled in the city of Hartford and Hartford became his second home. He became an ardent member of the Blue Hills New Testament Church of God, now The Rehoboth Church of God. Being a business minded person, Phil established himself as an entrepreneur and was well known in the city of Hartford and its suburbs. His business was all encompassing; he served government, private entities/organizations, as well as families and friends. Phil was family oriented and cared deeply for his family. He had a genuine love for people and was always willing to help others regardless of their backgrounds or status. Phillip is survived by his loving wife Verona, his dear children Boris, Dana, and Donessa, his mother Mavis Colley, Siblings: Elora, Marjorie, Linston, Alfred, Dawn, Dale, Donnette, Glen, Dave, Courtney, and Marlene; Mother-in-law Carmen, Father-in-law Derrick, Sisters-in-law Sharon and Donise, Brothers-in-law Denzil, Donald, Nev, and Hughon, a host of nieces, nephews, god children, and friends. We all love Phil and miss him very much. His humor, kindness, and selflessness will continue to inspire those who knew him. Phil, you have fought a good fight, you have finished your course. Your legacy will live on in your children. Rest in Peace. Due to Covid Virus the funeral will be private. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020