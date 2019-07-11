Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carmon Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Ave.
Windsor, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Carmon Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Ave.
Windsor, CT
View Map
Phillipe Michael Taylor


1980 - 2019
Phillipe Michael Taylor Obituary
Phillipe Michael Taylor, 39, of Windsor Locks, passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2019. He was born on February 12, 1980, in Hartford, son of Valerie Taylor and Jose Ramos. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter: Tianna Robinson; brothers: Timothy, Samuel and Thaddeus Taylor; aunts and uncles: Gloria Merritt, Arlene Taylor, Joan Caesar, Ollie Taylor, Terry Taylor, Nancy Taylor and Margaret James; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His family will receive friends on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 3-4 pm, followed directly by a Celebration of Life from 4-5 pm at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT 06095. To express condolences online, please visit www.CremationCT.com. The Taylor family would like to thank everyone for their loving support during this difficult time.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 11, 2019
