Philomena "Phil" (Legge) Discenza, 76, longtime resident of Wethersfield, loving wife of 53 years to the late John Discenza, passed away peacefully Monday, April 6, 2020. She lost her battle with Alzheimer's surrounded by her loving family and the remarkable team at Live Well, who never left her side. Philomena was born July 24, 1943 and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, one of six children to the late Pasquale and Jennie (Marciani) Legge. She attended and graduated from Collinwood High School in Cleveland. Prior to her retirement, Phil was employed for nearly 30 years by the Wethersfield Board of Education, Hartford Insurance and by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. After marrying John in 1964, she moved to Wethersfield to begin a new life and raise a family. She dedicated her life to her family and took pride in being a loving wife, mother, Nonna, sister and friend. Phil served as a Cub Scout Den Mother while the boys were growing up. She volunteered at many Corpus Christi School and South Catholic High School events to support her children. She was always present and cheering at her children's and grandchildren's many sporting events. She was most known for her Italian cooking and enjoying many Sunday dinners surrounded by her family. Phil was also an amazing baker, especially at Christmas time when she would make endless platters of cookies, and have her husband, John deliver them to friends and paisans near and far. She enjoyed attending UConn Women's Basketball Games with her husband and dearest friends, Paul and Ellen. They even followed the team to Atlanta to witness a National Championship. Phil was an avid bowler playing in many different leagues throughout the years and a member of the Italian American Ladies' Society. She was truly a special person which was evident to anyone who met her and was blessed to be part of her world. You could not find a kinder, more selfless, caring woman than Phil. She was a friend to everyone. Phil will be dearly missed and fondly remembered in the hearts of her family; two sons and daughters-in-law, Frank and Peggy Discenza of Wethersfield, John and Deanna Discenza of Portland, her daughter and son-in-law, Ann-Marie and David Moore of Newington; four adored grandchildren, Francesca, Luke, Giuliana, and Gianni. She also leaves behind her twin sister and husband, Angelina and Angelo DiSanto; a sister-in-law, Maria Dondero; and two brothers-in-law, Biagio Discenza and Pasquale DiGravio, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Phil was predeceased by her infant sister Anna, brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Teresa Legge, Mario and Donna Legge, sister, Anna DiGravio, a niece, Mary Jane, and nephews, Ricky, Bobby and Jimmy. The family wishes to recognize the extraordinary love and care their mom received from the staff of Live Well 1B as well as the attention of Dr. Anne Kenny. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the of CT, 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Due to the current health crisis, a family only graveside service will be held Thursday, April 9th at 1pm in Rose Hill Memorial Park (Section 25). A Celebration of Philomena's life for family and friends will be scheduled and announced at a future date. To extend online condolences and/or live stream the graveside service, please visit farleysullivan.com and visit Philomena's webpage.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 8, 2020