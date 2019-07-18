Philomena "Phyl" Marie (Cornacchione) DeLeon, 80, of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home the morning of Friday, July 12th. Born on September 13, 1939, daughter of the late Pasquale and Theresa (Antoinette) Cornacchione, she was raised in Hartford in Little Italy. She spent most of her career working for the Town of Bloomfield and she also worked for CVS in Bloomfield for several years. She was passionate about local politics and was a dedicated moderator for the Bloomfield Registrar. She also was a Justice of the Peace (and even officiated her granddaughters' weddings). She is survived by her husband, Conrad DeLeon (it's complicated) and their two sons Scott & Darren DeLeon; her two granddaughters, whom she raised, Melissa (DeLeon) Foryan & her husband Jason and Jessica (DeLeon) Diamond & her husband Allen; her brother-in-law Marick Douglas Gibson; two nephews, Jonathan Gibson & his wife Chiaw Eei and Troy DeLeon & his wife Gloria; two nieces, Ann (Gibson) McGinley & her husband Patrick and Lynne (DeLeon) Maldonaldo & her husband John; cousins Donald Procaccini Sr. & his wife Sandra and Michael Procaccini & his wife Peggy; and life-long friend Marilyn Barrette. She is predeceased by her cherished sister, Carmela (Cornacchione) Gibson, who she missed dearly, her aunt Marie (Antoinette) Manager, her mother-in-law Marion (Walden) DeLeon as well as her niece Joanna (Gibson) Geisler. Her family will receive friends on Monday, July 22nd from 5-8 pm at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Kenway's Cause Inc., an animal rescue in Bloomfield, CT. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant from July 18 to July 21, 2019