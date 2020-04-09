|
|
Philomena Petruccelli McKinstry, a long-time resident of Portland, CT, died on April 5, 2020 at the age of 93 from the coronavirus (COVID-19). She was born on April 12, 1926, in her childhood home on St. Johns Street in Middletown, CT. Philomena was one of five children born to Michael and Teresa Petruccelli (nee. Lolli), who immigrated from L'Aquila, Italy. Most remember her as smart and determined, traits that helped her graduate valedictorian from Middletown High School in June, 1944. She graduated from New Britain Teachers College (now Central Connecticut State College) with a Bachelor's degree in 1948, also as valedictorian. She received her Master's degree from Central Connecticut in 1970. Philomena was married to Robert "Skip" McKinstry in June, 1951 and had four children together before divorcing. Philomena primarily taught elementary students, first in West Hartford, CT for 4 years, then after raising her children, returned to teach for the Portland School System for 26 years, primarily as a kindergarten teacher. She educated generations of students who remember her fondly. She believed so strongly in the power of education and delighted in watching children learn colors, shapes and letters. Philomena instituted a love of learning in her own children and her natural curiosity kept her taking classes well into her 90s. Besides teaching, Philomena enjoyed reading, gardening, debating politics, and spending time with her family and many friends. She adored her children and grandchildren and relished in their many accomplishments. Philomena is preceded in death by her daughter, Margaret McKinstry Smithwick and survived by her twin sisters Theresa Melo and Mary Fede; her children, Dr. Robert McKinstry (Elizabeth), Elizabeth McMahon (Michael), and Nancy McKinstry Roch (James); her grandchildren, Kate McMahon-Ruddick, Tim McMahon, Robert McKinstry III, George Roch, and Julia Roch. Philomena will be remembered by her loved ones for her vitality and quick mind, which she carried with her throughout life. She traveled the country and the world, overcoming a fear of flying to visit her family abroad. Besides her home and garden, which she lovingly and meticulously maintained for over 60 years, her favorite place on earth was her daughter's home in Harpswell, Maine. She spent hours over the years reading and resting on a quiet, sunny bench overlooking the sea. Philomena's ashes will be buried next to her daughter Margaret at the Swedish cemetery in Portland and a memorial service will be held in the future at an appropriate time. The funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Portland Funeral Home, 231 Main St, Portland. Memorial donations may be made in Philomena's name to the Portland Public Library, 20 Freestone Ave. The McKinstry Family would like to extend our gratitude to all of the staff at Middlesex Memorial Hospital for their care.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 9, 2020