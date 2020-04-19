|
Phoebe Helms Richards, age 81, of East Hartford, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Phoebe was born of the late Reverend Henry E. Helms and Ruth Wheeler Helms in Boston, Massachusetts. Phoebe spent her youth in Watertown, Massachusetts and graduated with a Bachelor in Social Work from Ohio Wesleyan. Phoebe worked as a missionary at the Bethelem Center for youth for three years in Augusta, Georgia. Phoebe then married the love of her life, Reverend William T. Richards Jr., on June 1, 1963. Together, Phoebe and Bill began their faith journey and service to The United Methodist Church. Phoebe devoted her life to her faith, family and community and was an active member of all churches she served, including Woonsocket, Rhode Island; North Kingston, Rhode Island; Chicopee, Massachusetts; Pepperell, Massachusetts; Townsend, Massachusetts; East Hartford, Connecticut; and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Upon losing her husband in 2002, Phoebe relocated to East Hartford, Connecticut and returned to New Covenant Church. There, she became a valuable member of the church by teaching English as a second language, became active in the choir, worked on various committees and dedicated herself to the youth of East Hartford. Phoebe will be most remembered for selflessness, sense of humor and her devotion to family. Phoebe is survived by her son, Reverend Philip Richards and his wife Kerriann Richards, of Plattsburg, New York; daughter Catherine Nickerson and her husband Michael Nickerson of Poquoson, Virginia; son William Richards and his wife Kathleen Richards of Ellington, CT; and daughter Rebecca Richards Guzman and her husband Jaime Guzman of Amazonas, Peru; a sister, Stephanie Helms of Freeport, Maine. Eight grandchildren: Maia Richards, and Alaina Richards, Elizabeth and Matthew Nickerson, Tyler and Zachary Richards, William Guzman, and a granddaughter Eliana due in June of 2020. Phoebe is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Phoebe is predeceased by her husband, Reverend William T. Richards Jr.; her parents; and her brother David. The family greatly appreciates all the friends and family that supported Phoebe throughout the years, including the staff at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation in East Hartford, where she lived out her final days and they became her second family. Phoebe wanted a small service, followed by a Celebration of Life, with laughter, love and music. Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave. E. Hartford, CT 06108 is assisting the family with arrangements. All services will be held at a future date for the convenience of the family and social environment of the public. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.NewkirkandWhitney.com In lieu of flowers, we ask that in her name, you do an unexpected act of kindness for someone in need. If you prefer a more traditional form of remembrance, donations can be made to .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020