Phoebe P. Croog, residing in West Hartford, passed away at her home on March 28 at the age of 91. She was the beloved wife of Sydney H. Croog to whom she was married for 67 years. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of Peter Pappas and Valentina Pappas. Phoebe was a graduate of the University of Connecticut and was awarded the title of University Scholar, a designation given to the students who achieved the highest grade point averages. She later earned two Master of Education degrees, one from Boston University, the other from the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford. For many years she was on the staff of Hall High School and King Philip Middle School in West Hartford, working in the field of Special Education and teaching students with dyslexia. She was praised by a great many students and their parents for helping them achieve academically and for the warmth and caring of her manner. After retirement she worked in the Children's Room of the West Hartford Library and she took pleasure in her former students who came to bring their own children into the Library. She was also a dedicated volunteer at the Saint Mary Home in West Hartford for many years. As a wife and mother, the central careers of her life, Phoebe brought love and light into her family and marriage. She delighted in each of her children, her grand-children, and great-grandchildren and they shared their love with special bonds to Phoebe. She was a person of intellect and wide-ranging interests. Well into her elder years she happily took a broad series of courses at the University of Connecticut and the University of Saint Joseph, mingling easily and distinctively with the younger undergraduate students in the classes. She loved doing the New York Times crossword puzzles, painting art pieces, book discussion groups, organizing dinners and acting as hostess at the McAuley Apartments. She especially enjoyed international travel and going to the beach, both Cape Cod and Caribbean, sitting in the sun, reading by the sea. In addition to her husband, she leaves three daughters: Amy C. Hankin and her husband, Steven P. Hankin of Plano, Texas; Laura C. Wyman and her husband, Peter A. Wyman of Rochester, New York; and Martha Croog Zehavi of West Hartford and her husband, Itzhak Zehavi. She leaves as well nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is survived also by her brother, S. Peter Pappas of Santa Fe, New Mexico. A private graveside service was held on Monday, March 30, attended by family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . Arrangements were entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford. For expression of condolence, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm. Email messages of condolence may be sent to [email protected]
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2020