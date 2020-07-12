1/1
Phyllis A. Smith
1926 - 2020
Phyllis A. Smith, born August 6, 1926 passed away on July 10, 2020 in Manchester, CT. She was predeceased by her husband Walter Smith and her son Walter Smith, Jr. Mom leaves behind her daughter Donna (Ed) of New Britain, her daughter Gayle (Ed) of South Carolina, and her daughter Sally of Bolton, and two sons Douglas (Sue) of East Hartford and Michael (Dawn) of Manchester. Mom also left behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Thursday July 16th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St. Manchester. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 17th at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial in East Cemetery. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
JUL
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
July 11, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kevin Souza
