Phyllis A. Smith, born August 6, 1926 passed away on July 10, 2020 in Manchester, CT. She was predeceased by her husband Walter Smith and her son Walter Smith, Jr. Mom leaves behind her daughter Donna (Ed) of New Britain, her daughter Gayle (Ed) of South Carolina, and her daughter Sally of Bolton, and two sons Douglas (Sue) of East Hartford and Michael (Dawn) of Manchester. Mom also left behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Thursday July 16th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St. Manchester. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 17th at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial in East Cemetery. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
.