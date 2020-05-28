Phyllis A. "Grammy" (Tenore) Atwater, 80, of East Hartford, beloved wife for 61years of John C. Atwater, peacefully entered into eternal life surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 25, 2020. Born in Hartford on April 21, 1940, a daughter of the late Anthony and Felicia (DelGreco) Tenore, she had been a resident of East Hartford for 50 years. Phyllis was a graduate of Hartford Public High School, class of 1958. She enjoyed camping, cruising, going to the beach, online shopping, "baking Jello", Elvis Presley music and more than anything, spending time with her family "sitting back" watching them enjoy their time together. A devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Phyllis will be forever missed by her husband John; five children, John A. Atwater, Michael E. Atwater and wife Joyce, Cynthia A. Atwater and partner Gary Little, Judie C. Pettinato and husband Nino, all of East Hartford, and Catherine A. Mazzotta and husband Dave of Manchester; nine adored grandchildren who affectionately called her "Grammy," Teresa, Tricia, Tori, Angel, Nino, Michael, David, Anthony and Mikey; and one cherished great-grandson, Jaymes. She is also survived by one brother, Peter Tenore, and one sister, Diane Morin, both of East Hartford; as well as several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Besides her parents, Phyllis was predeceased by a brother, William Tenore and two grandchildren, Shannon Atwater and Tyler Atwater all of East Hartford. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and burial in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill will be private and at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life honoring Phyllis will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Memorial donations in Phyllis' honor may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. To share a memory of Phyllis, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 28, 2020.