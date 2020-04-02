|
|
Phyllis (O'Brien) Baker Rech, 96, of Granby, CT passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Born on December 23, 1923, daughter of the late George W. and Mildred (Comerford) O'Brien, she was raised in Baldwinsville, NY and was a graduate of Baldwinsville Academy, class of 1941. After high school, Phyllis continued her education at Oswego State Teacher's College where she was a member of the Arethusa Sorority and graduated with the class of 1945. Phyllis taught first grade in Camden, NY and later in St. Louis County MO schools before staying home to raise her five children. Phyllis lived in Livingston, NJ for many years and was active in many of her children's activities while they were growing up. She was an active member of the Livingston United Methodist Church and sang in the choir for many years. She later moved to Fayetteville, NY and became a member of the DeWitt Community Church. She leaves her companion, William S. Hart of Granby, CT; four children, Robert J. Baker and his wife Rosalie of Bernardsville, NJ, William B. Baker and his wife Cassandra Hardman of Summit, NJ, Susan B, Farris and her husband Glenn of Alpharetta, GA, and Marjorie R. Stern and her husband John of Wharton, NJ; nine grandchildren, Christopher Baker of NY, NY, Philip Baker and his wife Naomi of Herndon, VA, Jeffrey Baker and his wife Ali of Reston, VA, Phyllis Baker and her husband Jonathan Lockhart of Hoboken, NJ, Thomas Baker and his wife Kelly of High Bridge, NJ, Morgan Baker of Brooklyn, NY, Elizabeth Thurn and her husband Alex of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Gillian Stern of Brooklyn, NY, and Catherine Stern of Washington, D.C.; and eight great-grandchildren, Fiona, Cayden, Owen, Dylan, and Lucas Baker, and Tatum, Emma Stuart, and Thatcher Thurn. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert W. Baker, on August 21, 1971, and by her second husband, Walter R. Rech on May 3, 2003; a son, Bruce Baker; and two brothers, George and Jack O'Brien. A private graveside service will be held at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 5 Brookside Drive Wallingford, CT 06492 or by visiting, www.heart.org/donate or to the , 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Fl., East Hartford, CT 06108 or by visiting . For online condolences and to view the service anytime after April 2, 2020, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2020