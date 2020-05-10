Phyllis Ballard
1928 - 2020
Phyllis (Rinaldi) Ballard, 91 of Rocky Hill passed away May 5, 2020 due to complications of Covid19. Phyllis was the beloved wife for 46 years to the late Wilfred Ballard. Born on December 22, 1928 in Hartford, CT she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Carmela (Longo) Rinaldi of East Hartford. Phyllis worked at the Aetna and for many years at Rock Rubber Supply in Rocky Hill prior to her retirement. She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Seton Church (St. Josephine Bakhita). She enjoyed bowling, baking, playing BINGO and spending time with her many friends at the Senior Center in Rocky Hill. Phyllis was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Phyllis is survived by her loving children, daughter Linda Gore of Glastonbury, sons Mark Ballard and his wife Sandra of Reynoldsville, PA and Gary Ballard and his wife Linda of Wethersfield. Phyllis took great pride in her grandchildren Christina Krupa, Jennifer Outlaw, Matthew Blake, Christopher Blake, Sarah Ballard, Stephen Ballard, Emily Ballard, and her 8 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister Theresa Schaeffer of Mansfield and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother John Rinaldi and sisters Antoinette Longo, Mary DeCandia, Angeline Gagliardi and Rose Masciovecchio. The family would like to extend their thanks to her Westbrook Road neighbors for watching over her for many years. Due to the current health crisis, a private service and burial with be held at the convenience of the family. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit https://www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com. For online guest book, please visit www.Brooklawnfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Linda,Gary,Mark, and family, Henry and i are deeply sorry to hear of the loss of aunt Phil. She will be missed by many. We will keep your mom and all of you in our daily prayers and masses.
Henry & Nancy Murray
Family
May 10, 2020
Linda, Gary and Mark,
I am very so sorry for your loss.
I know Jenn, Matt and Chris will miss her dearly.
Jeff
May 10, 2020
Linda, Gary, and Mark, I am sorry for your loss. I know Jenn, Matt and Chris will miss her dearly.
Jeff
May 10, 2020
Gary, Linda and family, Steve and I are so sorry for your loss of your mom. All of you are in our thoughts and prayers!
Amy McGuire
Friend
May 10, 2020
Gary and Family - we are so sorry to hear about the passing of your Mom - we saw her at Atria when visiting Bev's Mom, but she didn't know us. May the memories of her get you through this difficult time.
Bev Pugliese
Friend
May 10, 2020
I knew Phyliss from caring for her at the Atria she was pleasant and friendly but could be strong willed as she liked to be independent one sure way to get her to cooperate though was to tell her you would give a couple cookies or some kind of sweets.
Lorna Mazzaferro
Acquaintance
May 10, 2020
My sister had our first encounter meeting Phyllis through a neighbor and good friend of hers.
She played at the Rocky Hill Senior Center with my sister and our neighbor. Also, i along with the three of them - enjoyed our eating out adventures. Also, we would say hello and talk sometimes after weekly Sunday Mass.
Phyllis was a sweet, kind and intelligent person, and my sister and i were BLESSED to know her - even if it was for a short time.
Christine/Mary Pinunsky/Dube
Friend
May 10, 2020
I am so saddened to hear that Phyllis has passed. I have so many wonderful memories of growing up next door to the Ballards on Westbrook Rd. Whenever I'm in Rocky Hill,I drive through the old neighborhood hoping to catch a glimpse of her so I can stop in to say hi. My deepest condolences to you all.
Corie Sprague
May 10, 2020
We extend our deepest sympathies at this time and thank you for entrusting us with the care of your loved one.

Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.

Luke E. DiMaria and the Staff of Brooklawn Funeral Home/Giuliano-Sagarino
