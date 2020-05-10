My sister had our first encounter meeting Phyllis through a neighbor and good friend of hers.

She played at the Rocky Hill Senior Center with my sister and our neighbor. Also, i along with the three of them - enjoyed our eating out adventures. Also, we would say hello and talk sometimes after weekly Sunday Mass.

Phyllis was a sweet, kind and intelligent person, and my sister and i were BLESSED to know her - even if it was for a short time.

Christine/Mary Pinunsky/Dube

Friend