Phyllis (Rinaldi) Ballard, 91 of Rocky Hill passed away May 5, 2020 due to complications of Covid19. Phyllis was the beloved wife for 46 years to the late Wilfred Ballard. Born on December 22, 1928 in Hartford, CT she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Carmela (Longo) Rinaldi of East Hartford. Phyllis worked at the Aetna and for many years at Rock Rubber Supply in Rocky Hill prior to her retirement. She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Seton Church (St. Josephine Bakhita). She enjoyed bowling, baking, playing BINGO and spending time with her many friends at the Senior Center in Rocky Hill. Phyllis was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Phyllis is survived by her loving children, daughter Linda Gore of Glastonbury, sons Mark Ballard and his wife Sandra of Reynoldsville, PA and Gary Ballard and his wife Linda of Wethersfield. Phyllis took great pride in her grandchildren Christina Krupa, Jennifer Outlaw, Matthew Blake, Christopher Blake, Sarah Ballard, Stephen Ballard, Emily Ballard, and her 8 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister Theresa Schaeffer of Mansfield and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother John Rinaldi and sisters Antoinette Longo, Mary DeCandia, Angeline Gagliardi and Rose Masciovecchio. The family would like to extend their thanks to her Westbrook Road neighbors for watching over her for many years. Due to the current health crisis, a private service and burial with be held at the convenience of the family. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit https://www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com. For online guest book, please visit www.Brooklawnfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.