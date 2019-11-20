Home

D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
(860) 568-9420
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
Phyllis Consalvo


1948 - 2019
Phyllis Consalvo, 71, of New Britain and formerly of East Hartford, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY on May 8, 1948, a daughter of the late Vincent James Consalvo and the late Phyllis (Zitani) Murzin, she had resided in East Hartford for many years prior to moving New Britain three years ago. Phyllis was a graduate of George J. Penney High School in East Hartford, Class of 1966, and was employed as a Credit Manager for over 30 years working at Sealtest Dairy Company in Hartford and later at Guida Dairy Company in New Britain. She was a sports enthusiast and an avid fan of the New York Yankees and UConn Huskies. She also enjoyed playing the game, Bunco with her long-time friends and shopping from QVC. Phyllis is survived by her cherished daughter, Kelsey Anne MacLellan of New Britain with whom she made her home; her brother, James Consalvo and his wife, Patricia, of East Hartford; her sister, Lisa Murzin of Manchester; her former husband, Gordon MacLellan of New Britain; several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Funeral service will be Friday (November 22, 2019) at 11 am at the D'ESOPO-East Harford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford. Burial will be at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, (Section O), Bloomfield. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home chapel on Friday morning from 10 – 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Phyllis' memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 20, 2019
