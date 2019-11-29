Home

D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
(860) 568-9420
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:45 AM
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Phyllis E. Shvonski


1936 - 2019
Phyllis E. Shvonski Obituary
Phyllis E. (Prescott) (Stiff) Shvonski, 83, of East Hartford, beloved wife for 63 years of Ronald J. Shvonski, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Glastonbury Health Care Center. Born in Presque Isle, Maine on July 10, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Harold F. and Avis (Page) Prescott. Phyllis worked for many years in the banking industry, retiring as a head teller. She was a talented seamstress and an avid antiques collector and was a member of the White Oaks Doll Club. More than anything, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be forever missed by her devoted husband Ronald, three children, Michael J. Shvonski and wife Sheri of Coventry, Douglas J. Shvonski and wife Melissa of Cape Cod, MA and Lisa Ann Bedard and husband David of East Hartford; six adored grandchildren, Stephanie, Matthew, Alexander, Benjamin, Paige and Hayden and four cherished great-grandchildren, Olivia, Harper, Genevieve and Annalise. She is also survived by two sisters, Marilyn (Prescott) Fabian and husband Ed of Manchester and Jean Prescott of East Hartford; a special uncle, Dennis Page and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was predeceased by her sister, Pauline (Prescott) (Stiff) Dubois. Funeral services will begin on Monday (December 2) at 10:45 a.m. concluding with a prayer service at 11:30 a.m. at the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford. Burial will follow in Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at the funeral chapel. To share a memory of Phyllis with her family, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2019
