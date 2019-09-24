Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Funeral Homes
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
First Church of Christ
689 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Hildebrandt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Hildebrandt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Hildebrandt Obituary
Phyllis Haviland Hildebrandt (93) of West Simsbury, passed away September 16, 2019. She was born in Mt. Vernon, New York, the daughter of Paul Girard Haviland and Julia Stone Haviland. Phyllis attended West Hartford schools and graduated from Lasell Junior College in 1947. She worked as a volunteer for the Women's Land Army during World War II. She married William John Hildebrandt in 1951. She enjoyed traveling, being outdoors, swimming, skating, hiking, providing wonderful dinners for her family at Thanksgiving, and hosting Christmas parties for her water exercise classes. Phyllis worked at the Simsbury Farms as an ice-skating instructor and a water aerobics teacher. Phyllis is survived by her three sons Thomas (wife Melinda), David, Bill (wife Reinee); three granddaughters Joanna Mariani, Sandra (Hildebrandt) Butler, and Emma Hildebrandt; two great grandsons and Sister, Faith Haviland Duffy. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 NOON on Saturday, September 28th at the First Church of Christ, 689 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury. In lieu of flowers, please provide memorials to, First Church of Christ, 689 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury CT 06070. Please visit her "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now