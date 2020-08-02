Phyllis J. Davidson (Johnson), formerly of Connecticut, passed away in Georgia on July 16, 2020 at 93 years of age.She was the beloved wife of the late Rev. Roger M. Davidson and was predeceased by her sister Marjorie Johnson and her brothers Carl E. (Bud) Johnson and Norman K. Johnson. (Berlin,CT). She was much loved by her 4 daughters and their families and will be truly missed. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of her life will be held at a future date when it is safe for family and friends to gather. Until then, please remember her by visiting her memorial at: www.forevermissed.com/phyllis-johnson-davidson/