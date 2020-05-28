Phyllis J. Freeman, 82, of Simsbury, passed away suddenly, Sunday, May 24, 2020. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Chester and Esther (Christensen) Freeman she lived in Windsor 37 years where she cared for her parents and lived in Simsbury since 2000. She was proud to have sang in the WONS Kiddie Review for 6 years when she was 6-12 years old at the former Brown Thompson's in Hartford. Phyllis graduated from Bulkeley High School, Hartford in 1955 and had been employed by the CBT Bank retiring in 1992. Phyllis was an active outdoors woman who joined the Appalachian Mountain Club in 1987. She completed the CT Blue Trails in 1995, the entire Appalachian Trail in 2001, all the 67 New England 4,000 footers in 2004, and the Taconic Crest Trail in 2005, by age 67. She had hiked, horseback ridden, and skied in Europe, Canada, and the Western United States. She was also a member of the Mt. Laurel Skiers. She adored her faithful companions, her horse Pegasus and her dog Buttons. Phyllis also had a strong Christian faith and was an active participant at Valley Community Baptist Church in Avon. Phyllis leaves her cousin Marvin Capewell and his wife Beryl of NJ and was predeceased by her cousin Jean McDonald. She also leaves her cousin's children, Cindy Smith, Susan Michaud, John, Jeffrey, and Chris Alexander, Melissa Shattuck, Ruth Ann LeDonne, Paul and Tim Capewell; as well as several other cousins in NJ; and her dear friend, George Rice of Simsbury. Her family will hold a private visitation Saturday, May 30, 2020 followed by a private Funeral Service at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. The Rev. Skip Eggiman will officiate. Burial will be in Palisado Cemetery, Windsor. Her service will be webcast beginning at 1 PM. Donations may be made to either the Simsbury Land Trust, Valley Community Baptist Church, or the CT Humane Society. A public service to celebrate her life will be planned and announced in the future. To leave condolences online, or for the link to view the service, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 28, 2020.