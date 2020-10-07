1/1
Phyllis J. Visnauskas
Phyllis (Jefferis) Visnauskas, 81, of Newington, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. John W. Visnauskas. Born and raised in Wilmington, DE, daughter of the late Frank and Ruth (Forrester) Jefferis, she was a New Britain resident for over 30 years prior to settling in Newington. Phyllis graduated from nursing school in Wilmington, DE where she and John met. Phyllis was an incredibly active member of the larger New Britain community including serving as the President of the Board of CCARC, President of the Hospital of Central CT Auxiliary, Treasurer of the New Britain Women's Club, serving on the Women's Committee of the New Britain Museum of Art, and a member of the Suburban Women's Club and the Junior League of New Britain. She also volunteered at the hospital's gift shop and front desk and taught nursing students at New Britain High School. She was loved by so many of her friends and extended volunteer community. Above all, she enjoyed her family and spending summers at her home in Westerly, Rhode Island. A loving mother and grandmother, she leaves her three daughters, Amy Preuss and her husband Eric of Scituate, MA, Katie Visnauskas of Newington, and RuthAnne Visnauskas and her husband David Correa of New York City, and her five grandchildren, Emma, Jonathan, Madeline, Julia and Nicholas. She also leaves her brother Frank Jefferis and his wife Daria of Marietta, GA and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Joanne Pullion. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, October 8th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. An outdoor funeral service will be held on Friday, October 9th at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Face coverings are mandatory and social distancing and capacity limitations will be strictly observed for all services. Phyllis will be laid to rest with her husband privately in River Bend Cemetery in Westerly, RI. Memorial donations may be made to CCARC at http://www.ccarc.com/foundation or the Hospital of Central CT Auxiliary at https://thocc.org/giving and specify the donation to the Auxiliary. To share a memory or condolence, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
OCT
9
Funeral service
11:30 AM
at the funeral home
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
October 7, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
