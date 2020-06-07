Phyllis J. Zimmerman
Phyllis Zimmerman. 85, of South Windsor, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020. She was born in Hartford, CT, the daughter of the late Betty & George Grobard, and had one brother, Harvey, who passed away in 1989. She married the late Alan Zimmerman, and lived in various locations in the Hartford area before settling down in South Windsor in 1965. Phyllis attended both the University of Connecticut and Manchester Community College, and worked as a bookkeeper in the area. She was a devoted mother, who loved to read and attend the theater, whether at the Bushnell in Hartford or on special occasions on Broadway in New York City. She is survived by two beloved sons: Mark and Joy Zimmerman of Ellington, and Craig Zimmerman of South Windsor; two grandchildren, Amanda and Brian Kerr of Vernon and Joe Zimmerman of Enfield; and a very special great grandchild Sophia Kerr. The family would like to thank the staff and all her friends at the Flax Hill Housing Community in South Windsor for all their friendship, and all the first responders and medical staff for the outstanding care they provided. A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, June 8th. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, or to sign the guest book for Phyllis Zimmerman, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.
