Phyllis Kay Davis, 85, of Coventry, formerly of East Hartford, passed to the arms of God on Monday, February 18, 2019. She had just celebrated her 85th Valentine's birthday and attended church services a day earlier, fulfilling her final wish on earth. Phyllis was born in Aliston, MA, on Feb. 14, 1934, the daughter of Lembie (Chase) Davis Chittick and Daniel W. Davis. She attended Hartford Public High School and received her Associates Degree from Post College. She was employed as a Performance Analyst for 41 years at Northeast Utilities. Phyllis loved her family, her friends, and her beloved "church family" at New Covenant United Methodist Church. She also loved her pets, the Uconn Women Huskies and the theater productions of all kinds. She was a member of women's bible study, the Burnside Follies, Prayer Partners, Dizzy Diners and her special Cape May Crew. She was a kind, loving woman who was known for her 10 second hugs, long "letter cards", $5.00 hand shakes, reporting the weather (our weather girl), and impersonating the Easter Bunny. Phyllis is predeceased by her sisters, Peggy Shaw, Evelyn Davis, Elizabeth Bissell Lewis and Janice Karen England. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, at 1 p.m., followed by a reception at the New Covenant United Methodist Church, 16 Church St, East Hartford, 06108. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Covenant United Methodist Church. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary