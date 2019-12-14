Hartford Courant Obituaries
Phyllis (Deschene) Kulpanowski, 90, of Vernon, formerly of Hartford, beloved wife of the late Jan V. Kulpanowski died peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Crestfield Rehab in Manchester. Her family will receive friends on Monday, December 16, 2019, from 9-11 a.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor; followed by a procession to Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield for a graveside service to begin at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Autism Speaks 1060 State Rd., Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for a full obituary listing and online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 14, 2019
