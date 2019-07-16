Phyllis M. (Sollitto) Pieranunzi, 88 of Rocky Hill, beloved wife for 65 years of the late Ernest Pieranunzi (who she affectionately called Perry), passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving and adoring family on July 12, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Phyllis was born on August 19, 1930 in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of late Dorothy (Lee) and Alphonse Sollitto. Phyllis is survived by her adoring daughter and best friend, Cara Whitaker and her husband Bruce, along with the lights of her life, her beautiful granddaughters Christina, Stephanie, and Samantha. Phyllis loved to sing, she had a beautiful soprano voice, and was a member of many choirs throughout her life. She worked at Blue Cross for a short time, but preferred to be home taking care of Cara. Phyllis loved spending winters in Delray Beach, Florida and summers in Connecticut and Rhode Island. Over the last seven years, she thoroughly enjoyed living with Cara and her family in Rocky Hill and their household shenanigans. Never a dull moment there, and she loved every minute. She will be greatly missed by her extended family, and by all who knew her. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, July 17th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at St. Josephine Bakhita Parish at St. James Church, 767 Elm Street, Rocky Hill. Burial will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saving Paws, Inc. P.O. Box 1740, Meriden, CT 06450. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 16, 2019