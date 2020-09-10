Phyllis Monica Reynolds, age 73, beloved wife of Dudley Reynolds, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, August 31, 2020. Phyllis was born in Spanish Town, St Catherine, Jamaica on March 2, 1947 to the late Alexander Henry and the late Isolene Ricketts. Phyllis leaves to celebrate her life and continue her legacy, husband of 48 years Dudley Reynolds, daughter Caroline Jones of East Hartford, CT; son, Steve Reynolds of East Hartford, CT; 5 grandchildren, Joelle Cheatem, Alexis Gordon, Tyler Reynolds, Zeniya Reynolds and Syn'cere Reynolds; 1 brother, Eric Hamilton; 2 sisters, Jennifer Nelson and Cynthia Nelson, Henderson; and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives and friends. Phyllis, the void you left behind cannot be filled, however God's grace is sufficient to comfort us until we all meet and never separate again. A Celebration of Her Life will take place on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00AM at Family Worship Center, 650 Blue Hills Ave., Hartford, CT 06112; with Visitation 9:00AM-10:00AM and Interment at Mt. St, Benedict, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Reynolds family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com