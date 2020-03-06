Home

Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of St. Ann
289 Arch Road
Avon, CT
Phyllis M. Solinsky Obituary
Phyllis M. (Booz) Solinsky, of Simsbury CT (previously of Trenton NJ) died peacefully on March 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Phyllis was born in Trenton to Phillip and Ada Booz. She graduated from Hamilton High West and spent her life as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. A creative and meticulous homemaker, Phyllis was a warm and loyal friend to many, and she possessed a deep, unwavering faith. Phyllis was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Donald G. Solinsky, and parents, Philip and Ada Booz. She is survived by her daughters Mary Anne (and husband Gary Longo), Kathleen McCarthy, Elizabeth (and husband Steven Butler), and her son Donald P. Solinsky, and by seven grandchildren who were her true pride and joy: Christa (husband John D'Amico), Michael Longo and Ashley Hamon, Conor and Hunter McCarthy, Jackson, Gavin, and Shane Butler. Phyllis was also blessed with three great grandsons, Ryan, Evan and Drew D'Amico. There will be no calling hours. A Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St. Ann, 289 Arch Road, Avon, on Monday, March 9th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation, Fisher Center 110 E 42 St, 16th floor, New York, NY 10017. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 6, 2020
