April 16, 1930 – September 9, 2020 Phyllis Reha (Cohen) Rubin passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020 at Marlborough Health and Rehab Center at the age of 90. She was born and raised in New Haven. After her marriage to Robert A. Rubin (predeceased husband of 63 years) she became a longtime resident of Southington, CT. There she enjoyed backyard cookouts and poolside family gathering which always included her beloved dogs. Phyllis enjoyed visiting with her neighbors and was an avid reader. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her 3 children and their spouses: Carol Wright (husband Philip), David Rubin (wife Denise), and Michael Rubin (wife Linda). She leaves 5 grandchildren: Stacey Cardy (husband Jansen), Heather Rubin, Kylee Rubin, Ryan Rubin and Tyler Rubin (wife Saniya). She also leaves a great grandchild, Karter Rubin. Graveside service will be celebrated at 3:00 pm, Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Adath Israel Cemetery, Pine Street, Middletown, CT.



