Phyllis Naples Valenti died on May 21,2020 of complications from Covid 19. She was the tenth of eleven children and a lifelong resident of Durham. She was employed by Pratt and Whitney for over 25 years and she was very active in her community. She was a 4-H leader, a superintendent in canning at the Durham Fair, a Sunday School teacher at the United Churches of Durham and a member of the Democratic Town committee. She was also the market master at both the Durham farmers market and the Dudley farmers market in Guilford. She is survived by her sister, Antoinette White of St Louis, one brother in law, two sisters in law and 24 nieces and nephews, thirty grand nieces and nephews and 11 great grandnieces and nephews. She is also survived by her foster daughter, two grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband and nine of her siblings. She loved to garden and can, and be surrounded by family and friends. The holiday picnics were legendary in the family. There was always room for one more at the table. Her legacy lies in the lives of the family and friends she leaves behind. Due to the circumstances in our country, the family will announce a time for the Memorial service in the future. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.