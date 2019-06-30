Pia Maria (Negrini) Antonucci, 82, beloved wife of the late Eugene Antonucci, passed away peacefully at home, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 with her family by her side. Pia was born on July 31, 1936 in Popoli, province of Pescara, Italy and was the daughter of the late Pilade and Jolanda (Zaccardi) Negrini. Pia grew up during WWII and as a child, with her family, went through many bombings and hardships. She survived them all coming to America in 1958 when she married Eugene. Together they settled in West Hartford and started their family. Pia was a strong-willed woman, she came to this country speaking no English but that did not stop her. Her first job was selling door to door for the Fuller Brush Company. She then went on to work for Travelers Insurance Company for 11 years. But her passion was fashion, always a sharp dresser, she thrived working for retail companies like Luettgens Limited in Hartford and Ann Taylor. In addition, she was also a dedicated volunteer at The Bushnell Theatre in Hartford for 15 years. Pia was a member of the Mt. Carmel St. Cristina Society serving as the Financial Secretary since 2016. She will always be remembered for her "Did You Know" features, which are still featured on the Mt. Carmel St. Cristina website. She was also a member of the Sons of Italy, Ella Grasso Lodge. Pia loved to dance, cook and especially being in the company of her family and friends. Pia leaves behind her son Phillip Antonucci and daughter in law Terry of Wethersfield, daughter Maria Antonucci of San Antonio, TX, grandsons Greg and Joshua Antonucci, and granddaughters Roxie Antonucci and Erica Mills as well as 3 great grandchildren and many, many friends in the US. She also leaves behind her two sisters and three brothers in Italy along with their children. In addition to her parents and husband, Pia was predeceased by her daughter Julie. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, July 2nd from 4-7 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield. Funeral services and burial will be private. Memorial donations in Pia's name may be made to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society of CT, 3 Landmark Square, Suite 330, Stamford, CT 06901. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019