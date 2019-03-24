WINSTON-SALEM, NC-Mrs. Pierina "Patty" Torza LaFrancis, 87, of Winston-Salem, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was born in Hartford, CT on December 6, 1931, to the late Peter Torza and Angelina Palumbo Torza. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. LaFrancis and two brothers, Camile and Felice Torza. Patty is survived by her daughter, Angelina LaFrancis of Clemmons, NC; a son, Robert LaFrancis of Rocky Hill, CT; three grandchildren, Michele, Anthony, and Ryan; one sister, Catherine Sardinha; and two brothers, Acky and Hugo Torza. Patty was a devoted wife and beloved mom who loved her family very much, including her cats, Scooter, Buddy, and Sweet Pea. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4820 Kinnamon Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 320 West Maple St., P.O. Box 1267, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mrs. LaFrancis. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary