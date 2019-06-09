Pierre F. L'Heureux, 69, of Glastonbury, beloved husband of Marie (Rajcula) L'Heureux, completed his final glide Thursday June 6, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Born January 11, 1950 in Chicago, IL, son of the late Maurice and Patricia (St. Pierre) L'Heureux, he had lived in Villa Park, IL and Wethersfield before moving to Glastonbury 26 years ago. Pierre graduated from Willowbrook High School, Villa Park, IL in 1968. He received his BS in Physics from Loyola University of Chicago in 1973 and his MS in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Illinois in 1974. Pierre worked for Northeast Utilities, Conn Yankee Power Station, Millstone Power Station and retired from Dominion Energy in 2010. He was a member of the Porsche Club of America and Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association. He coached his daughters' Hartwell Soccer teams and volunteered as an AARP Tax Assistant. Pierre was a constant tinkerer; he loved taking things apart just to figure out how they worked before putting them back together, most times improving them. Never one to stop learning, in retirement he earned his pilot's license and spent much of his time soaring. He took as many trips overseas as he could plan, including India, England and especially Italy. Besides his wife he is survived by his three daughters, Adrienne Power (Chris) of San Francisco, CA, Renee L'Heureux (Addie Reilly) of New York, NY, and Janine L'Heureux of London, England and four brothers, Victor L'Heureux (Penny), David L'Heureux, Paul L'Heureux, Claude L'Heureux (Jean) and Suzanne L'Heureux (predeceased). Our family would like to thank all those who provided care and concern, including: Dr. Michael Hurwitz, Dr. Stuart Kessler, Brian Lawler, Carole Fox and the Advanced Prostate Cancer Support Group. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday June 14 at 10am in the Community of Ss. Isodore and Maria at St. Augustine Church, South Glastonbury. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Glastonbury. Friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home, Glastonbury on Thursday June 13 from 6-8pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation www.pcf.org. For full details visit www.mulryanfh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary