Pietro Niro, 86, of Newington, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born on December 5, 1933, in Baranello, Italy, he was the son of the late Nicola and Filomena (Gualtieri) Niro and the beloved husband of Angela (Manocchio) Niro for 62 years. In addition to his wife, he leaves his children, Franco Niro and his wife Mary, Irene Tirabassi and her husband Frank, Anthony Niro and his wife Nanette, Maryann Iacobucci and her husband Tom, all of Newington, and Peter Niro, Jr. and his fiancé Judy Prisco of New Britain. He also leaves behind two brothers and a sister, many brother and sister-in-laws, 17 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one sister in Italy. Pietro served time in the Italian army and started his career as a milkman before he got married and immigrated to the U.S in 1962. He worked at a factory in Hartford before starting in the landscape business and owning Mangiafico Import grocery store on Franklin Ave in Hartford. His pride and joy was planting and caring for his garden every year. Pietro loved traveling to Florida and Italy, playing Italian cards and spending time with his family. He will be missed by all. Due to the current health situation, the Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial and entombment in St. Mary's Cemetery, New Britain will be held privately. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, Newington has charge of the arrangements. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit: www.duksa.net
.