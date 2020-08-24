1/1
Pietro Niro
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pietro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pietro Niro, 86, of Newington, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born on December 5, 1933, in Baranello, Italy, he was the son of the late Nicola and Filomena (Gualtieri) Niro and the beloved husband of Angela (Manocchio) Niro for 62 years. In addition to his wife, he leaves his children, Franco Niro and his wife Mary, Irene Tirabassi and her husband Frank, Anthony Niro and his wife Nanette, Maryann Iacobucci and her husband Tom, all of Newington, and Peter Niro, Jr. and his fiancé Judy Prisco of New Britain. He also leaves behind two brothers and a sister, many brother and sister-in-laws, 17 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one sister in Italy. Pietro served time in the Italian army and started his career as a milkman before he got married and immigrated to the U.S in 1962. He worked at a factory in Hartford before starting in the landscape business and owning Mangiafico Import grocery store on Franklin Ave in Hartford. His pride and joy was planting and caring for his garden every year. Pietro loved traveling to Florida and Italy, playing Italian cards and spending time with his family. He will be missed by all. Due to the current health situation, the Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial and entombment in St. Mary's Cemetery, New Britain will be held privately. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, Newington has charge of the arrangements. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit: www.duksa.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 24, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved