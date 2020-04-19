Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pola Goldsher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pola Goldsher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pola Goldsher Obituary
Pola died 4/12 after being carelessly infected with COVID-19. Born in Poland, 12/24/22, she was the quintessential stubborn "my way or the highway" Holocaust survivor-mother. Buried 4/17 in a quarantined funeral where I couldn't say goodbye. An immigrants' immigrant: work, cook dinner, wash, iron, clean, then do it again, again... Everything looted by Nazis, so Non-tactile love was provided in form of clothing, food, shelter. Mommie, why aren't you eating? "You eat, I'm not hungry." When dementia set in, we finally played a game. Pola hides the dentures, medicine, hearing aids, and I then seek them out. Pola's favorite poem, "The Golden Years Have Come at Last:" I cannot see, cannot pee, cannot chew, cannot screw. The golden years have come at last, the golden years can kiss my "butt"! For Pola and all mothers, go, live life, don't just exist in fear. And wear your face mask, 'cause honey it's cold-vid out there!
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -