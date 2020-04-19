|
Pola died 4/12 after being carelessly infected with COVID-19. Born in Poland, 12/24/22, she was the quintessential stubborn "my way or the highway" Holocaust survivor-mother. Buried 4/17 in a quarantined funeral where I couldn't say goodbye. An immigrants' immigrant: work, cook dinner, wash, iron, clean, then do it again, again... Everything looted by Nazis, so Non-tactile love was provided in form of clothing, food, shelter. Mommie, why aren't you eating? "You eat, I'm not hungry." When dementia set in, we finally played a game. Pola hides the dentures, medicine, hearing aids, and I then seek them out. Pola's favorite poem, "The Golden Years Have Come at Last:" I cannot see, cannot pee, cannot chew, cannot screw. The golden years have come at last, the golden years can kiss my "butt"! For Pola and all mothers, go, live life, don't just exist in fear. And wear your face mask, 'cause honey it's cold-vid out there!
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020