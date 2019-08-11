Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Hartford Korean Methodist Church
711 New Britain Ave.
Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pong Yang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pong Yang

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pong Yang Obituary
Pong Yang, 85, formerly of Hartford, beloved wife of the late Jung Yang, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She is survived by three sons, Johnny, HaiSung and HaeSoo Yang and a daughter, Okja Warner. The Funeral Service will be Tuesday, (August 13), 10:00 am at the Hartford Korean Methodist Church, 711 New Britain Ave., Hartford. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Calling hours are Monday, (August 12), at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford from 5 to 7 pm. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pong's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now