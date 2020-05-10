Poppy Vassos, 94, of West Hartford, CT passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Poppy was born in Union City, NJ to Mary and Stamatios Vassos on August 4, 1925. After obtaining her undergraduate degree from Montclair State University she obtained her master's degree from Columbia Teacher's College. She then began working in Speech Pathology for West Hartford public school system before accepting a position in the Communication Department at Central Connecticut State University. The courses that she taught focused on how different sounds are articulated as well as the oral interpretation of literature. Poppy was a fiercely independent woman who lived an adventurous life full of travel and celebration. She circumnavigated the globe twice, spoke 7 languages and loved to tell of her adventures. Early in her career, she traveled to Kabul, Afghanistan where she spent a year teaching English. Poppy enjoyed public speaking and developed a reputation for using her good sense of humor to deliver an honest opinion. She was an avid supporter of the arts throughout her life and especially enjoyed Sunday opera matinees in New York. She had a passion for good food, red wine and great company. When her mother became ill, Poppy remained stateside in order to take over her care. Eventually, she also took over the care of her sister, the late Celia Vassos Casey. She was a member of the St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral and will be buried at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. In lieu of flowers, donations should be directed toward the CCSU Foundation, Inc (PO Box 612, New Britain, CT 06050). For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeenconnecticut.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.