Priscilla Coffin Baxter, 99, of StoneRidge and Mason's Island, Mystic died Wednesday (February 13, 2019) at her home. She was born January 6, 1920 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Foster M. Coffin and Emma Barrett Coffin. On May 31, 1941 she married Charles R. Baxter in Sage Chapel, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY. Priscilla Baxter was a 1936 graduate of the Northfield School and in 1941 received a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics from Cornell University. Her college interest was in childhood development, and while at Cornell she became a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority.Following graduation she and her husband moved to Manchester CT, where in addition to raising a family of four children, she was an active volunteer in community and church activities. She was a member of the Sacred Dance Guild and was a founding member of the Sacred Dance Group at Center Congregational Church.In retirement, Priscilla and Charles moved to Mystic, CT. They were sailors, cruising New England waters, Florida, and the Bahamas on their ketch, "Enterprise." They were members of Mason's Island Yacht Club, the Nayaug Cruising Club, and the Goose Island Cruising Club. They were active members of the Mystic Congregational Church. Priscilla had an uncanny gift to befriend all people. She was dearly loved by the many who felt her kindness, her respect for others, her sharp mind, her openness to the world, her compassion. She was a remarkable woman.Priscilla's husband, Charles, died in February, 2002 after 60 years of marriage. She is survived by three sons, Richard Baxter and his wife Christy of Livermore, CA; David Baxter and his wife Anne of Acton, MA; Alan Baxter and his wife Regina of Denver, CO; a daughter, Jean Baxter Dragon and her husband George of Hadley, MA; a brother, John Coffin and his wife Karen of Tucson, AZ; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Jean McClung, a brother, Richard Coffin, and a granddaughter, Teresa Baxter.She and her family hosted two high school exchange students. Harold Muelberger from Germany and Thereza Oliva Marcilio from Brazil.A Celebration of Life service is is planned for Saturday, April 6th in the StoneRidge auditorium. Memorial gifts may be made to the Hispanic Education Committee of Mystic Congregational Church. The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019