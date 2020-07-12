1/2
Priscilla "Ginger" Brogie
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Priscilla "Ginger" (Blakeney Cass) Brogie passed away on Monday, June 29th. She was predeceased by her husband Francis, her parents David Z. and Anna (Vatter) Blakeney, and her older sister Anne K. Walton. Ginger was active for many years in the Farmington, CT, area with friends and her church family. She was employed at Kingswood Oxford School for 32 years. Upon retiring she and Francis made their home in North Kingstown, RI, where they enjoyed the seashore and were active seniors in their community. She will be missed by her younger sister, 5 children, 12 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. She will be buried with Francis at the Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in RI. Services will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to "North Kingstown Sr. Center" Attn: Marie Marcotte, P.O. Box 313, North Kingstown, RI 02852.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved