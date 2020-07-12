Priscilla "Ginger" (Blakeney Cass) Brogie passed away on Monday, June 29th. She was predeceased by her husband Francis, her parents David Z. and Anna (Vatter) Blakeney, and her older sister Anne K. Walton. Ginger was active for many years in the Farmington, CT, area with friends and her church family. She was employed at Kingswood Oxford School for 32 years. Upon retiring she and Francis made their home in North Kingstown, RI, where they enjoyed the seashore and were active seniors in their community. She will be missed by her younger sister, 5 children, 12 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. She will be buried with Francis at the Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in RI. Services will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to "North Kingstown Sr. Center" Attn: Marie Marcotte, P.O. Box 313, North Kingstown, RI 02852.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store